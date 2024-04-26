Indian Coast Guard delegation participates in World Border Security Congress in Istanbul

ISTANBUL: A two-member Indian Coast Guard delegation led by Additional Director General S. Paramesh participated in the World Border Security Congress 2024 being conducted in Istanbul, Turkiye..

The event was conducted from April 24-26 in Istanbul.

The Indian Coast Guard presented a maritime perspective to the Congress on "Maritime Border Challenges" and discussed

The Indian Coast Guard presented a maritime perspective to the Congress on "Maritime Border Challenges" and discussed potential solutions.

The event further highlighted the meeting of Coast Guards and Border agencies across the globe, aimed at fostering cooperation and addressing Maritime contemporary issues.

Moreover, India and Turkey share historical connections. Diplomatic relations were established and ambassadors were exchanged in 1948.

High-level visits were exchanged regularly, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Bilateral relations have been strengthened by the exchange of visits of leaders of both countries in recent times.

Moreover, there have been exchanges of parliamentary delegations between the two countries.

The Members of Parliament have also been interacting with each. other at multilateral parliamentary conferences.