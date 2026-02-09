Indian-Canadian shot dead in shopping centre's parking lot in Toronto

In a statement on Sunday, the Toronto Police Service identified the victim as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar of Brampton.

On Saturday, at approximately 3:31 p.m., police responded to a call for a shooting in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre located at Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, the statement said.

It said police officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.