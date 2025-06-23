India women slips to ninth after 2-0 loss to Belgium

ANTWERP: Goals by Ambre Ballenghien (40') and Lien Hillewaert (43') saw Belgium register a 2-0 win against the Indian Women's Hockey Team on Sunday in Antwerp. This win ensured Belgium remained in third place, only behindthe Netherlands and Argentina, who are in the first and second positions respectively.

After yesterday's 1-5 debacle, India began this quarter showcasing aggressive play with a clear intent to overcome the disappointment of the previous loss. They tried to find space backed by good pace as India built on a good momentum. They even won a PC early in the quarter, but could not convert.

At half-time, India had two PCs while Belgium had one, and 10 circle entries as oppose to India's eight. It was an evenly played out match until half-time break, with India looking for that elusive win.

In the third quarter, though, they seemed to lose the plot. Though India began the quarter optimistically, with a PC being awarded to them. They couldn't make a good execution, but Belgium made no such mistake when they won a PC in the following minutes.

Amdre Ballengien took the shot from the left, which was deflected by India's goalie Savita. But the ball rebounded and was perfectly lofted into the post. It was a much-needed 1-0 lead for the hosts. India responded quickly with a PC but failed to equalise.

Belgium, riding on the 1-0 lead, came back to pump another one into India's post through a PC. They played a similar variation, sending the ball to the left, and Lien Hillewaert was perfectly positioned to get the right deflection with no Indian defender posing a threat to her shot.

In the blink of an eye, Belgium were 2-0 up with goals coming in the 40th and 43rd minute. This really put India under the pump for the final quarter.

Staring at a relegation with just two wins in the entire season, India had their task cut out. But there was no respite in the fourth quarter either. India will desperately look for back-to-back wins against China when they play against them next weekend to avoid relegation.