India-US ties at 'historic zenith': State Department Deputy Secretary Landau

NEW YORK: The India-US relationship is at a “historic zenith” and represents a key partnership in the 21st century, a top Trump administration official said as New Delhi and Washington reaffirmed “shared desire” to maintain regional stability and peace.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau made the remarks after meeting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington DC on Wednesday. Misri is currently on a three-day official visit to the US.

The Indian Embassy in Washington said in an X post that the two had a “great first meeting” and discussed the full breadth of the India-US bilateral agenda and shared priorities.

In a post on X, Landau said he had a “great lunch” with Misri to talk about the US-India relationship, “which is at a historic zenith and represents a key partnership in the 21st century".

“We discussed the importance of expanding fair and reciprocal trade, combatting illegal immigration, and expanding counternarcotics cooperation,” he added.

A statement by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Landau reaffirmed the close partnership between the US and India, calling it a key component of Washington's foreign policy.

“The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Secretary also reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain regional stability and peace,” Bruce said.

During the meeting, Landau also underscored the importance of fair and reciprocal market access to foster economic growth and prosperity in both countries, Bruce said.

According to the Indian Embassy, both sides agreed that tech, trade and talent will shape the India-US partnership in the current era.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the leadership’s vision and to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, the Embassy said.

In another post on X, the Embassy said that Misri led the Indian delegation along with Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor for the inter-agency discussions on the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology).

The US delegation was led by Andy Baker, who is Vice President JD Vance’s national security adviser and will take up new responsibility as deputy national security adviser, and Counselor Michael Needham.

“Discussions at the White House focused on implementing the TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative, taking forward cooperation in the defence and energy domains, and strengthening the Quad, IMEEC (India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor), and I2U2 (India, Israel, the UAE and the US) initiatives,” the Embassy said.

Misri's visit from May 27-29 includes engagements with senior officials of the US Administration, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said in a statement on Monday.

The visit is a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in February 2025, during which both sides had launched the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century, the MEA said.

On Tuesday, Misri met US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler to advance bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, the Indian Embassy said.

"They also discussed early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to deepen tech & trade collaboration,” it added.