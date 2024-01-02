India expresses solidarity with Japan in the wake of tsunami

TOKYO: India has expressed solidarity with Japan and its people in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami that struck Ishikawa and nearby prefectures of the country.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the damage caused by the earthquake and tsunami that occurred in Ishikawa and other nearby prefectures of Japan. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. India stands in solidarity with Japan and its people in these challenging times," the Indian embassy in Japan said in a post on X.

The toll from the earthquakes that shook Japan on New Year's Day has risen to 48 with several more injured, according to NHK World. The affected prefectures include Ishikawa, Niigata, Fukui, Toyama, and Gifu.

A powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake rattled central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture on January 1, catching many residents off guard. Fire department officials reported that 25 buildings, including houses, collapsed in Wajima City, with rescue operations being done across various locations.

In Kawai Town, a blaze broke out on Monday, which, while no longer at risk of spreading, continued to be a concern for firefighters actively working to extinguish the flames. Approximately 200 buildings, including shops and houses, are believed to have been burned around the popular tourist spot of Asaichi Street.

The United States Geological Survey pinpointed the earthquake's epicenter to be the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture.

The earthquake struck at around 4:10 pm local time, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Authorities had warned of potential strong aftershocks in the coming week, especially over the next two to three days.

The quake's impact extended beyond Ishikawa, with dozens of reported injuries in Niigata and Toyama. The Meteorological Agency has recorded over 100 aftershocks in the region since the initial earthquake.

In response to the disaster, the Hokuriku Electric Power Company shut down two generators at its Nanao Ota thermal power plant in Ishikawa Prefecture. Officials reported that over 44,000 households in the prefecture are currently without power.