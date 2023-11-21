India-Australia important for each other's future: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong

NEW DELHI: The Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong said on Tuesday that the India-Australia bilateral relationship is really significant for both countries' futures and expressed her determination to work together to achieve shared objectives in the region.

"We (India-Australia) share so much. We share a history. We both value our democratic traditions. We both love our sporting traditions. But I think, even more importantly, we understand how important we are to each other's future," she said.

While speaking at the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, she added, "That is a point about the bilateral relationship, that's a point about us working together in the region. As you said, whether it is bilaterally or through the Quad or through other mechanisms, we know that this partnership is to the peace, prosperity and stability of the region. We are very focused on and determined to work with you towards that shared objective."

EAM Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in the national capital for the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue on Tuesday morning. "Glad to welcome FM @SenatorWong of Australia to Hyderabad House today morning. Our Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue will advance our strategic partnership," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier on Monday, the India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue took place with EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participating with their Australian counterparts; Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles. In her opening remarks, Wong said that Canberra deeply values its bilateral relationship with New Delhi, adding that it is "crucial to region" where sovereignty is respected.

She further noted that the two nations have done a lot together bilaterally and hope to do more. During the meeting, Jaishankar said that the bilateral relationship between India and Australia has grown rapidly and noted that it has larger implications for the region.

He called the partnership between India and Australia in Quad format "very beneficial" for bilateral relations and the Indo-Pacific region.