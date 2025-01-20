Inauguration Day: Trump kicks off Inauguration Day pageantry with morning church service

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th US president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to intense cold, will begin at noon ET. But festivities will start earlier when the incoming president arrives for service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

Here's the latest:

White House press offices emptying out

Cupboards and drawers have been emptied, the walls are bare and all personal items have been boxed up, including in press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's office.

Most of the press office staff wrapped up their government service last week.

A couple of press secretaries and assistants remain to see Biden through tea with Trump, the ride to the Capitol for the inauguration and Biden's departure ceremony afterward.

Trump enters church for service ahead of inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump has entered St. John's Episcopal Church with his wife, Melania, for a service ahead of the inauguration, taking part in a long presidential tradition.

The Trumps spent the night at Blair House and will head to the White House for a coffee and tea with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden following the service.

US flag atop White House flying at half-staff

Biden had ordered that flags at federal facilities be lowered for 30 days out of respect for Jimmy Carter. The former president died on December 29 at the age of 100.

Many governors also lowered the flag on state buildings.

But Trump complained that flags at the US Capitol would fly at half-staff when he takes the oath of office to begin his second term.

Many Republican governors since have said the flag will be raised for the inauguration and lowered again afterward to respect Carter.

The White House had said Biden would not consider reversing or reevaluating the flag order.

Guests arrive at St. John's Episcopal Church for Inauguration Day service Elon Musk and several of President-elect Trump's Cabinet picks are already in the pews awaiting his arrival and the start of the service at the historic church on Lafayette Square.

Among the other guests are Secretary of State-designate Marco Rubio, Argentina President Javier Milei and the president's daughter Ivanka Trump

Audiences take their seats at Capitol One arena

Long lines stretched around the icy sidewalks and security perimeters of Capitol One Arena where ticket holders hoped to be among the 20,000 to get in.

Inside the arena before 8:30 am the atmosphere was calm — the seats largely empty as workers finalised preparations and the media set up cameras and lights on the arena floor.

Security and inauguration staff scolded members of the press inside for stray equipment in the hallways, saying doors would be held for the general public until it was cleared. Around 8:25 am, the public started to take their seats as the Katrina and the Waves song “Walking on Sunshine” blared on the speakers.