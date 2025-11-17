In reversal, Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said House Republicans should vote to release files involving the Jeffrey Epstein case, a startling reversal after previously fighting the proposal.

“We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Trump wrote on social media shortly after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a weekend in Florida.

Democrats and some Republicans have been pushing a measure that would force the Justice Department to make public more documents from the case.

The president's shift is an implicit acknowledgement that supporters of the measure have enough votes to pass the House, although it has an unclear future in the Senate.