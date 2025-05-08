Begin typing your search...

    In his first words, Pope Leo XIV says 'Peace be with you'

    From the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, history's first American pope recalled he was an Augustinian priest, but that he was above all a Christian above all and a bishop, “So we can all walk together.”

    AuthorAPAP|8 May 2025 11:26 PM IST
    Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025 (AP) 

    VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV, the American Robert Prevost, said “Peace be with you” in his first words as pope, offering a message of peace and dialogue “without fear.”

    He spoke in Italian and then switched to Spanish, recalling his many years spent as a missionary and then archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru.

    Pope Leo XIVRobert PrevostSt. Peter's Basilica
    AP

