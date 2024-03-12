Imran's party plans 'shadow cabinet' to scrutinise "stolen mandate government" in Punjab

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to form a shadow cabinet in Punjab to monitor the performance of the provincial government in each administrative department, Dawn reported. Party's senior leader Mian Aslam Iqbal, who has been in hiding since the May 9 riots, said that the party has decided to form a 'shadow cabinet' to scrutinise the performance of the "stolen-mandate government" in Punjab.

Taking to social media platform X, Iqbal said the incumbent Punjab government was ambitious to unleash political victimisation instead of public welfare. "The PTI will closely watch the performance of each department through its shadow cabinet," he said. Iqbal said no one saw or heard firing during the Sunday protest at the GPO Chowk but the Punjab police unleashed fascism.

"The PTI will fight against fascism at every front." PTI leader Hammad Azhar in a post alleged that Lahore police registered four FIRs and arrested 104 party workers and five lawyers, Dawn reported. "All arrested workers have been discharged from fake FIRs except one MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas. As per my sources, police were told to do homework on Hafiz Farhat Abbas and ensure he is not released," claimed Azhar.

The Imran Khan-founded party also slammed PML-N over the picture of party supremo Nawaz Sharif on Ramzan flour bags. PTI Central Punjab general secretary Hammad Azhar said that "such an arrogance does not suit the government formed with a stolen mandate". However, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, justified the picture, saying the government in Punjab belongs to Nawaz Sharif. Ms Nawaz was speaking to the media in between her hours-long meetings in the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Monday.

"Whose government is in Punjab? Of Nawaz Sharif. Thank you," she told reporters. On being asked about the allegations of police torturing the protestors, mainly from PTI, Maryam said she won't allow anyone to "destabilise" the country, Dawn reported. "When people will come out on roads to destabilise the country in the name of politics and democracy, I will not let this happen," Maryam said adding the government and law of the land would take their course to protect the lives and properties of people. "This is not political victimisation".

The CM referred to a purported video where a woman allegedly attacked a police van and freed some people arrested by the police. "Does this happen anywhere in the world," Maryam asked.