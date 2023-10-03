Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi moves IHC, fears Khan could be 'poisoned' in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek enhanced security for her husband in Adiala jail, fearing that he could be "poisoned", reported The Express Tribune.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has been detained in prison since he was found guilty in the Toshakhana case on August 5, for failing to properly disclose gifts he received while in government.

Bushra Bibi filed a petition on Monday with the IHC, represented by her lawyer Latif Khosa. She raised her concerns about her husband's safety in prison. She specifically expressed concerns that there might be attempts to harm Imran Khan through food tampering, reported The Express Tribune. She further emphasized that her husband is not getting the entitled facilities as mentioned in the prison manual.

Noting past instances where other prisoners were provided certain privileges like home-cooked meals, she said that her husband has been denied such privileges. She further argued that this treatment is inhumane and constitutes a breach of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, according to The Express Tribune.

Bushra in her petition, urged the IHC to intervene and ensure the enforcement of court orders regarding the provision of proper facilities to her husband in Adiala Jail.

She further requested the court to instruct the responsible medical officer to ensure the supply of healthy food to the former prime minister. Furthermore, she asked the court to direct the relevant authorities to grant the privilege of exercising and taking walks to Khan.

However, along with three years in prison, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar imposed a five-year disqualification, effectively ending his chances of participating in the upcoming general elections, reported The Express Tribune. Imran Khan has been transferred to Adiala Jail on Tuesday, despite his recent requests to not shift him from the Attock District Jail. Earlier, according to sources, during the hearing in the jail, Imran presented his statement before Judge Zulqarnain, stating that he did not want to be transferred to the Adiala Jail as he had now adjusted to the Attock Jail.

He further said that he would ask his lawyers to withdraw the transfer application. According to the Jail Manual, Khan was supposed to be provided with facilities like a TV, newspapers, servants, a mattress, a chair and a table in the jail.