Imran Khan's party members arrested for resisting encroachment operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan police issued orders to arrest members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in Islamabad who were resisting an anti-encroachment drive, reported ARY News.

Additional police force has been called to the operation site.

The anti-encroachment team of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched an operation on Thursday to remove illegal construction and encroachment, demolishing a portion of PTI's head office, reported ARY News.

According to details, the anti-encroachment team, accompanied by the district administration, sealed the head office of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Accoding to CDA officials under a drive, illegal construction of offices belonging to political parties are being demolished. The plot on which the PTI office is established was under scrutiny, as it is allotted to an individual named Sartaj Ali.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while speaking to mediapersons outside the office, said that the CDA did not have any permit for the operation, adding that they did not even send any notice during the last two years.

The PTI chairman said that the government has "violated" the sanctity of a political party's office, despite being the most 'respected' premises after parliament, ARY News reported.

The PTI Islamabad shared a post on X, calling out the "thief government" and said, "...strongly condemns the invasion of the biggest political party of the country by the mandate thief government in the dark of night. Reiterating our commitment not to bow down to intimidation, lawlessness and blind use of force and not to give up in any way from the agenda of true freedom.

" The PTI Chairman further claimed that there were no illegal constructions on the premises.