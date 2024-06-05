Imran Khan's party challenges notices sent by Pak investigative agency over controversial post

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has challenged notices sent by the Federal Investigative Agency over a controversial post on the official account of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dawn News.

A joint investigation team (JIT) from Lahore visited Adiala Jail on Tuesday to interrogate former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi about the May 9 violence cases registered.

The notices issued to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar, Secretary General Omar Ayub, and spokesperson Raoof Hasan stated that an inquiry had been initiated regarding the "misuse" of Khan's verified X account.

The three PTI leaders were directed to appear in person before FIA Sub-Inspector Muhammad Monib Zafar at the FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre on Wednesday to record statements, according to Dawn.

"In case of non-appearance, proceedings [under section] 174 PPC will be initiated against you," the notice said.

The FIA notice had said that the post was "likely to cause fear or alarm in the public and may induce/provoke anyone to commit an offence against the state, state institution or public tranquillity," Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the post in question, shared on May 26, included a montage with a quote attributed to Khan urging the nation to "study the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report" and understand "who was the true traitor, General Yahya Khan or Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," reported Dawn.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has pleaded that the post aimed to "encourage national dialogue" and bring the nation out of the ongoing crisis. The FIA deputy director was a complainant in the matter, and he accused Imran Khan and others of inciting the armed forces personnel to mutiny.

The petition requested that the court set aside the notices and also restrain the FIA from harassing the party's leadership.