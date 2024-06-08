Imran Khan takes responsibility for '1971 tweet' but denies knowledge of associated video

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan stepped forward to accept accountability for a controversial tweet likening the current political landscape to the fall of Dhaka in 1971, however, he distanced himself from an accompanying video shared on his social media account, stating his unawareness of its contents, Dawn reported.

The contentious post, disseminated on Imran's social media platform on May 26, featured a montage alongside a quote attributed to Khan urging the populace to examine the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report to discern the true betrayer between General Yahya Khan and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Addressing journalists following a session at the accountability court in Adiala Jail, where he faces a 190 million Pounds corruption charge, Khan expressed remorse for his past references to Mujibur Rahman, conceding his failure to peruse the Hamoodur Rehman Commission Report at the time, as reported by Dawn.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder elucidated that the report delineated two objectives: averting the recurrence of similar errors and ascribing accountability for the debacle in Dhaka.

He underscored the commission's indictment of General Yahya Khan for orchestrating actions to retain power, likening it to contemporary circumstances where the economy teeters on the brink of collapse.

Attributing a staggering loss of PKR 1,100 billion to amendments in accountability laws introduced by the opposition coalition, Khan emphasised the dire consequences for a nation already grappling with economic challenges.

Regarding his acquittal in the Cypher case, Imran called for an apology from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for baseless allegations.

When queried about potential negotiations with political factions, prompted by a suggestion from the Supreme Court, Khan rebuffed the notion, asserting a preference for dialogue with genuine power brokers over intermediaries.

Responding to criticism of his earlier stance on references to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report, Khan clarified that he had since familiarized himself with the report, leading to a shift in perspective.

In regard to the contentious video associated with the social media post, Khan expressed bewilderment, asserting his inability to view the video while incarcerated and consequently refraining from commenting.

Meanwhile, during interrogation by the FIA, Khan reiterated his commitment to cooperation, contingent upon the presence of legal representation, according to Dawn.

In a parallel development, objections were raised during the corruption case hearing regarding the presiding judge's tenure, necessitating further deliberation on the matter.

Conversely, PTI leader Omar Ayub lambasted the FIA's summons pertaining to Khan's tweet, denouncing the agency's director general and questioning his jurisdiction. Accusing the agency of overstepping its bounds, Ayub demanded scrutiny of the FIA's conduct.

Amidst these developments, concerns were raised regarding the treatment of incarcerated PTI members, including Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, Yasmin Rashid, and Aliya Hamza, alleging violations of their human rights and inadequate facilities.

Ali Muhammad Khan, another PTI stalwart, lamented the humiliation inflicted upon the nation through the incarceration of its leaders, underscoring the need for a dignified resolution to their predicament, Dawn reported.