Imran Khan takes cognizance of internal rift in party amid rumours of 'forward bloc'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in jail took cognizance of reports about 'forward bloc' and internal strife within the party and demanded names of the members causing the rifts, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported. The speculations about the forward bloc stem from sources saying that almost two dozen lawmakers hinted at forming a forward bloc due to the leadership's failure to secure the release of Imran Khan from jail, The Express Tribune reported.

Persistent reports of groupings within PTI have prompted the PTI supremo to request the names of members involved in the Senate and National Assembly (NA) forward blocs in the upcoming meeting. The former premier has also emphasised strict adherence to party discipline, instructing that action be taken against those repeatedly violating party rules, The Express Tribune reported. As Imran Khan's party is saddled by visible internal fissures, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was hit by another resignation on Saturday by lawmaker Junaid Akbar. He claimed that "certain people" could meet the party chief, while others were denied. Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sher Afzal Marwat demanded the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faeaz, accusing him of preventing access to imprisoned party founder Imran Khan. Akbar too echoed these allegations. Akbar's resignation follows that of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, who stepped down as PTI secretary general, indicating further changes in the party's organisational structure. An official statement said that the "Parliamentary Party unanimously resolves that his (Omar's) resignation may not be accepted and he may be directed to continue as Secretary General of the party." In addition, it maintained, "Parliamentary party strongly condemns media reports about a so-called "Forward Bloc" and marks that there is no "Forward Bloc" within the parliamentary party or the party, and all are united under the leadership of the Founding and Chairman for life, Imran Khan."