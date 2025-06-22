Images show damage to entryways to Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordo

DUBAI: Satellite images taken Sunday analysed by The Associated Press show damage on the mountainside at Iran's underground nuclear site at Fordo after US airstrikes targeted the facility.

The images by Planet Labs PBC show the once-brown mountain had parts turned grey and its contours appeared slightly different than in previous images, suggesting a blast threw up debris around the site.

That suggests the use of specialised American bunker buster bombs on the facility. Light gray smoke also hung in the air.

Iran has yet to offer a damage assessment of the site. Other satellite images suggest Iran before the strike sealed up its tunnel entrances at Fordo.