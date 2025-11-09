Illegal arms, munitions seized, smuggler detained in Afghanistan's Panjshir

KABUL: Afghan police have seized illegal weapons and explosives in the eastern Panjshir province and detained an alleged smuggler, provincial police spokesman Haqmal Saad said on Sunday.

The haul, which included three AK-47 assault rifles, a pistol, a pair of binoculars, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other military equipment, was recovered at a checkpoint.

The man was arrested on Saturday while attempting to smuggle the contraband out of the province, the official added, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Saad urged the public to assist security forces in locating illegal arms and reiterated that police would not permit the illegal possession or transportation of weapons anywhere in the province.

In a similar operation a week ago, police in the southern Kandahar province arrested three other arms and ammunition smugglers.

On November 6, the provincial police office in a statement stated that police discovered seven pieces of firearms and ammunition in central Afghanistan's Daykundi province.

The weaponry, which includes three stocks of Kalashnikov assault rifles, a rocket-propelled grenade, a machine gun, two hunting guns and hundreds of bullets and projectiles, was recovered from a house during operations in Pato district recently, the statement added.

Police have also arrested an individual on charges of keeping the weaponry illegally, the statement further said.

The statement also called upon the people to avoid keeping or carrying arms illegally.

As part of efforts to ensure law and order in post-war Afghanistan, the Afghan government has vowed to collect arms and ammunition from anyone living outside the security organs.

Earlier on November 3, provincial police spokesman Mullah Assadullah Jamshid stated that police arrested three individuals on charges of involvement in arms and ammunition smuggling in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation in Shurabak district recently and discovered two Kalashnikov assault rifles, a hand grenade, a machine gun, and hundreds of bullets and rounds, the official said.

According to the official, three individuals were attempting to smuggle the weaponry out of the country but police identified and took them into custody for investigation.