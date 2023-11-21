IDF forces surround Jabalia region in northeastern Gaza

TEL AVIV: The IDF reported that its 162nd Division overnight completed the encirclement of Jabalia in northeastern Gaza and that the division is prepared to continue the attack. Terrorists were eliminated and terror infrastructure was destroyed.

Artillery and aircraft worked to prepare the area for combat in the Jabalia region. The forces attacked terrorist targets with the help of fighter jets and remotely controlled UAVs.

Among the targets struck were three underground shafts on the outskirts of Jabalia where terrorists were found.

The special forces of the 401st armored brigade and Nahal infantry conducted battles against terrorists on the outskirts of Jabalia, using tanks, and with the help of fire from UAVs (drones). In addition, the fighters located and destroyed rocket launchers in the area.

In addition, the forces of the 551st Brigade together with special forces operated north of Jabalia in order to open the axis for the division’s forces and thwart the terrorist targets in the area.

During the operation, the fighters eliminated terrorists with air support, seized enemy weapons in several locations, including in residences and children’s rooms, and destroyed tunnel shafts.