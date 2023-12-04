IDF expands ground operations in Gaza, dozens of tanks enter besieged enclave

GAZA: Dozens of Israeli tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and bulldozers entered the southern part of the Gaza Strip near Khan Younis as part of an expanded ground offensive, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli military, in response to the collapsed truce with Hamas, announced an expansion of ground operations in all of Gaza.

“The IDF is resuming and expanding the ground operation against Hamas’ strongholds across the whole Gaza Strip,” Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari told a news conference.

Hagari added, “Our policy is clear: we will forcefully strike any threat posed against our territory.”

Israeli attacks in Gaza have led to approximately 15,200 Palestinian deaths since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military reportedly arrested at least 60 people, including former prisoners, with a focus on the Bethlehem area. The Palestinian Prisoners Society indicated that the total number of arrests since October 7 has now reached 3,540, according to CNN.

In Qalqilya, the IDF announced the killing of two suspected militants, targeting a cell responsible for repeated attacks on troops. The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed two Palestinian deaths during the incursion but did not confirm their identities.

It said, “Counterterrorism forces targeted a terrorist cell that had repeatedly fired on troops in the city of Qalqilya, killing two terrorists and wounding several others overnight (Sunday).”

The IDF said that one of those killed–29-year-old Emad Alaa Nezal–had “carried out a number of recent shooting attacks against security forces.”

Separately, a 32-year-old man was killed during an Israeli military raid at the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem, with 17 others injured, 11 by live ammunition, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. Videos from the West Bank area depict clashes between Israeli soldiers and young Palestinians.

The overall toll in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7 stands at 256 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Health Ministry, CNN reported.