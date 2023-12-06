Begin typing your search...
IDF announces tactical pause in fighting in part of Rafah for humanitarian purposes
The IDF's spokesman Avichay Adraee says there is fighting in parts of Salah al-Din Road in Khan Younis, and it should be avoided, The Times of Israel reported.
EGYPT: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that there will be a tactical pause in fighting until 2 p.m. in the Ash Shaboura area in the Rafah district for humanitarian purposes, the media reported.
However, traffic will be authorised from Khan Younis on designated routes.
