IDF advises Gaza residents to relocate south; late-night ground operations expected

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defence Forces has issued an advisory for Gaza residents, warning them to relocate south "immediately", saying that the window "to act" is closing as Israel continues to expand its operations in Gaza. In a video posted on social media platform X, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF Spokesman, has urged the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south and added that moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end.

He said, "Attention. Citizens of Gaza, listen carefully. This is an urgent military advisory from the Israel Defense Forces. For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south. Let me repeat. We urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to locate south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end."

"Hamas puts your life in danger by placing weapons and forces within civilians in Gaza, including schools, mosques and hospitals," he warned the residents, as he spoke.

An urgent message for the residents of Gaza: pic.twitter.com/GAW3a7lWt8 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 28, 2023

Hagari said that the impending IDF operation is set to neutralize these threats of Hamas with precision and intensity. "The impending IDF operation is set to neutralize these threats of Hamas with precision and intensity. Humanity remains haunted by the massacre unleashed by Hamas on October 7. A massacre of innocent lives," he said, adding that Israeli men, women, children and babies were beheaded, raped and burnt alive. "We won't forget that. And the kidnapping of over 200 Israelis. We will not forget," Hagari said.

"To the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City, your window to act is closing. Move south. For your own safety, move south. This is not a mere precaution. It is an urgent plea for the safety of the civilians in Gaza," he further added.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported. At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday said it had killed Rateb Abu Sahiban, the commander of Hamas' naval forces within the Gaza City Brigade, in a targeted overnight airstrike. This operation came in response to his involvement in planning and leading a Hamas infiltration attempt via the sea on October 24, which was thwarted by the Israeli Navy. The IDF has also shared footage of the overnight strike on social media platform, X.

"The Air Force eliminated Ratab Abu Tshaiban, the commander of the naval force of the Gaza Brigade, at the end of a joint intelligence effort by the Navy, Air Force, Amman and Shin Bet. Tshaiban planned and commanded the naval penetration attempt that took place on October 24 in the area of the Zikim coast by sea," posted Israeli Air Force on X.

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF Spokesman, has stated that the military is "advancing through the stages of the war" in Gaza, with ground forces actively conducting operations in the Strip.

"Infantry, armoured, engineering and artillery forces are participating in the activity, accompanied by heavy (air) fire," he says, adding, "The forces are still on the ground and continue the fighting." No soldiers have been hurt in the expanded ground operation, he also said.