I concede this election, but not the fight that fuelled this campaign: Harris

WASHINGTON: Shortly after conceding the presidential race to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris urged supporters to accept the election results and pledged to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to the Republican leader.

In an emotional concession speech at her alma mater Howard University, 60-year-old Harris said the “light of America’s promise will always burn bright” and vowed to keep up the “fight” that fuelled her campaign.

“My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” she said in an attempt to lift the spirits of her supporters.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” she added.

“I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it. But we must accept the results of this election,” she said, adding that a fundamental principle of democracy is to accept the election outcomes.

Harris said she spoke to President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory.

“I told Trump that we will help him and his team in their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transition of power,” she said.

“In our nation, we owe loyalty not to a president or a party but to the constitution of the United States,” she added.

“While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fuelled this campaign,” Harris said.

Harris also called on her supporters not to give up their fights to protect the country’s foundational principles.

”Sometimes the fight takes a while, but that does not mean we will not win; the important thing is don’t ever give up,” she said.

In the election, 78-year-old Trump pulled off an incredible comeback wresting 291 electoral college votes as against Harris’ 223 in a fierce contest that almost left the Americans with two world views.

While Harris projected herself as an “agent of change”, Trump constructed a campaign on people’s concerns over economy and immigration.

“The fight for freedom, opportunity, for fairness and dignity of all people will continue,” Harris said in her address.

The vice president said she will never give up the fight for democracy, rule of law and for equal justice.

“The fight for our freedom will take hard work, but as I always say we like hard work; the fight for our country is always worth it,” she said.

“I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time, but for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case,” she added.

The mood at the rally was incredibly sombre. The crowd of what appeared to number several thousand was very quiet. Harris campaign aides stood to one side of the stage as she spoke and exchanged hugs, including Jen O’Malley Dillon, David Plouffe, and Brian Fallon.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser were seen conversing in the crowd. Several of Harris’s younger family members were wiping away tears as they left the rally.