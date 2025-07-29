Hong Kong issues first black rainstorm warning of year

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong Observatory issued on Tuesday morning its first black rainstorm warning signal of the year, which remains in effect as of the time of this report.



The black rainstorm warning signal indicates that widespread areas of Hong Kong have recorded or are expected to experience rainfall exceeding 70 mm per hour, with the heavy downpour likely to continue.

The Observatory noted that the strong thunderstorm activity associated with an extensive low-pressure trough has resulted in particularly intense rainfall on Lamma Island, where hourly precipitation has surpassed 100 mm.

Following the issuance of the signal, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government activated its Emergency Coordination Centre under the Home Affairs Department. The department will open temporary shelter centres for individuals in need of emergency accommodation. The Education Bureau has advised schools to implement contingency measures to ensure the safety of students.

The Hospital Authority in Hong Kong announced that its general outpatient clinics, specialist outpatient clinics, including allied health services, geriatric day hospitals and psychiatric day hospitals will close.

However, service would be provided to patients who are now at the clinics. Accident and emergency services at public hospitals remain normal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on July 20, the Hong Kong Observatory had issued hurricane signal No. 10, the top level warning, under the effect of typhoon Wipha.

This means that winds with speeds of 118 km per hour or more were expected.

Due to the storm, many public services and activities in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have been suspended.

A significant number of flights were also cancelled or rescheduled.

The Home Affairs Department of the HKSAR government had opened temporary shelters for needy people.

People had been urged to stay away from the shoreline during inclement weather.

The previous typhoon signal No. 10 was issued under the effect of super typhoon Saola in September 2023.



