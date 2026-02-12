Hindu tea worker found killed in Bangladesh on polling day

Ratan’s elder brother, Laxman Kar, said the family had been searching for him since night. “This morning (Wednesday), we were informed that his body was lying in the garden. We went there and identified him. We do not know why he was killed,” he said.

The body was sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy, said the OC, adding that an investigation is underway to identify those involved.

Some locals speculated about possible links to tomorrow's election, though no evidence was found in this regard, The Daily Star said.