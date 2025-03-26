Begin typing your search...

    Helicopter engaged in firefighting crashes: South Korean officials

    The Korea Forest Service said Wednesday that rescue efforts were underway and that it was presumed that the aircraft was operated by one pilot with no crewmembers.

    A Korea Forest Service helicopter dumps fire retardant on a wildfire in Uiseong, South Korea (AP)

    SEOUL: South Korean officials say a helicopter crashed during efforts to contain wildfires in the southeastern town of Uiseong.

    Fire crews are battling some of South Korea's worst wildfires in southern areas, with at least 18 deaths and more than 200 structures destroyed.

