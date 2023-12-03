Heavy snowfall forces cancellation of 760 flights at Munich airport

BERLIN: Heavy snowfall has led to the cancellation of some 760 flights at the Munich airport in Germany, a spokesperson said.

In a post on X on Saturday, the airport said: "Due to the continuing heavy snowfall, there will be no air traffic probably until 6 a.m. tomorrow, Dec 3. Please do not travel to the airport today and check the status of your flight with your airline before traveling to the airport tomorrow."

Not only was the airport affected by the heavy snow, buses, trams and some train services in Munich were also suspended, CNN quoted the city's public transport company as saying.

Munich’s central train station was closed for arrivals, while long-distance services have been suspended entirely, according to Germany’s national railway company Deutsche Bahn.

Deutsche Bahn warned that rail traffic would be “impacted severely” until Monday.

Police on Saturday asked people in the city not to use their cars unless absolutely necessary, while residents of some parts of southern Bavaria were told not to leave their homes at all, a spokesperson for Munich police told CNN.

Bavarian public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Saturday reported that the 44 cm of snow in the city was the most ever recorded in December in the Bavarian state capital since records began in 1933.