Heavy rainfall in Chagai leads to suspension of train services

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rainfall in Pakistan's Chagai has led to the suspension of train services between Pakistan and Iran, ARY News reported citing railway officials. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Pakistan's Railways officials said the railway track has drowned under the rainwater, leading to the suspension of goods trains in Iran. Officials further said: "A goods train carrying sulphur cargo from Iran was stopped midway. An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin".

The train service between two neighbouring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railway infrastructure, causing derailment as a routine, as per ARY News. In June, a goods train destined for Iran from Quetta was derailed near Padag, resulting in the suspension of train service. Before it, a freight train coming from Zahedan was derailed in Dalbandin in Chagai district.

The sources cited the tracks' dilapidated condition as the cause of the accident. Pakistan-Iran freight train service was restored after the completion of repair and rehabilitation work on a railway track damaged due to heavy flash floods near Dalbandin in Chagai district, according to ARY News.