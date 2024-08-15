"Heartfelt wishes to people of India": Italian PM Giorgia Meloni extends greetings on 78th Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day and affirmed that India-Italy strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future.

Meloni further said that New Delhi and Rome share an ever-stronger bond, and said she is confident that together the two nations will achieve "great things."

"On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page. Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future. @narendramodi," she said in her post on X.

Prime Minister Modi thanked PM Meloni for her wishes and expressed hope that the India-Italy friendship keeps growing and contributing towards a "better planet."

"Grateful for your Independence Day wishes, PM @GiorgiaMeloni. May the India-Italy friendship keep growing and contributing towards a better planet," he stated.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, days after assuming office for his third term, participated in the G7 Summit in Italy, at the invitation of Italian PM Meloni.

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, where they discussed defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

At the summit, Meloni shared a reel that went viral across social media platforms. In the video, Meloni says, "Hello from the Melodi team" as PM Modi waves at the camera, while both leaders are seen laughing candidly.

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today, marking 77 years of freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.