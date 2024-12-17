Head of Russia's nuclear defence forces killed in explosion in Moscow

MOSCOW: The head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, Lt. General Igor Kirillov, was killed early Tuesday by an explosive device planted close to a residential apartment block in Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

Kirillov's assistant also died in the blast.blast

Kirillov was sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court Monday for the use of banned chemical weapons during Russia's military operation in Ukraine that started in February 2022.