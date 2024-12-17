Begin typing your search...

    Head of Russia's nuclear defence forces killed in explosion in Moscow

    Kirillov was sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court Monday for the use of banned chemical weapons during Russia's military operation in Ukraine that started in February 2022

    Head of Russias nuclear defence forces killed in explosion in Moscow
    Investigates work at the place where Lt. General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces was killed (AP)

    MOSCOW: The head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, Lt. General Igor Kirillov, was killed early Tuesday by an explosive device planted close to a residential apartment block in Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

    Kirillov's assistant also died in the blast.blast

    Kirillov was sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court Monday for the use of banned chemical weapons during Russia's military operation in Ukraine that started in February 2022.

