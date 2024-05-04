Hamas to send delegation to Cairo 'in positive spirit to reach an agreement'

GAZA CITY: Hamas has officially announced its intention to dispatch a delegation to Cairo in a bid to advance mediated negotiations. Leading the delegation will be Khalil al-Hayya, a prominent figure within the group, Al Jazeera reported. The statement released by Hamas reiterated the organisation's positive stance towards the proposed negotiations.

"We are going to Cairo in the same spirit to reach an agreement. We in Hamas and the Palestinian resistance forces are determined to achieve an agreement that fulfils our people's demands for a complete cessation of the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, the return of the displaced, relief and reconstruction, and a serious exchange deal," a statement said, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre conveyed Washington's apprehensions to Israel regarding potential major military operations in the southern city of Rafah. Jean-Pierre emphasised the importance of safeguarding the lives of civilians, particularly the 1.5 million individuals residing in Rafah.

"We want to make sure their lives are protected," Jean-Pierre stated during a press briefing.

"We believe the Israeli government is going to take our concerns into account." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged both Israel and Hamas to prioritise reaching an agreement, citing the high stakes involved. In a post on X, Guterres emphasised the necessity of a negotiated settlement to prevent further escalation of the conflict. "For the sake of the people of Gaza, the hostages and their families, and the region and the wider world - I strongly encourage the government of Israel and Hamas leadership to reach an agreement in their negotiations," Guterres posted on X.

According to reports, at least 34,622 Palestinians have been killed and 77,867 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel resulting from Hamas's October 7 attacks stands at 1,139, with numerous individuals still held captive, Al Jazeera reported.