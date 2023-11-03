Begin typing your search...

Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh relocated to Tehran: IDF

The move came after reports surfaced that Israel is considering allowing Hamas leaders to evacuate Gaza in exchange of prisoners in captivity of Hamas.

ByIANSIANS|3 Nov 2023 12:15 PM GMT
TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Friday that the Hamas terror group’s political leader, Ismael Haniyeh, has relocated to Tehran.

The IDF said Haniyeh reached Tehran in a private business jet.

The move came after reports surfaced that Israel is considering allowing Hamas leaders to evacuate Gaza in exchange of prisoners in captivity of Hamas.

Further details are awaited.

