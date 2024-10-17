Had productive meeting with India Enquiry Committee, says US

WASHINGTON: A day after raising a thinly veiled accusation that India was not cooperating with Canada in connection with the probe into alleged plots to assassinate Khalistan leaders settled in and operating from Canada, the United States said it had a “productive meeting” with visiting officials of the India Enquiry Committee.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, the same official who criticised India a day earlier, has now said that they were satisfied with the cooperation from the Indian side.

“We are satisfied with the cooperation. It continues to be an ongoing process. We continue to work with them on that, but we do appreciate the cooperation and we appreciate them updating us on their investigation as we update them on ours,” Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

He was responding to a question on the visit of officials from the India Enquiry Committee, which is investigating the American allegations of involvement of an Indian official in the assassination plot of a Sikh separatist, who is also an American citizen.

“The meeting that occurred yesterday – we updated – we being the US government broadly – updated members of the Committee of Inquiry about the investigation that the United States has been conducting. We've received an update from them on the investigation that they have been conducting. It was a productive meeting and I will leave it at that,” Miller said.

“They did inform us that the individual, who was named in the Justice Department indictment is no longer an employee of the Indian government,” he said in response to a question.