Gunman among four killed in California bar shooting

SACRAMENTO: At least four people, including a gunman, were killed in a shooting at a bikers' bar in California's Orange County, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to 'The Orange County Register' newspaper, the mass shooting occurred at a bar in Trabuco Canyon, about 90 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles.

Six other people who sustained wounds in the shooting incident were in hospital.

Sources disclosed that preliminary reports showed that four, including the shooter, are dead, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is believed the shooter was a former law enforcement officer from outside the area, the report added.

Meanwhile, KCLA News reported that sources said deputies who responded to the scene shot dead the shooter.

KCLA News said the incident is believed to have started following a domestic dispute between the retired law enforcement officer and his wife.