Gunman among 3 killed in shooting on university campus in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS: At least three people, including the gunman, were killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), local police said.

The incident occurred near BEAM Hall on the campus of UNLV on Wednesday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Addressing media persons, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sherif Kevin McMahill said: "There is no further threat on campus. No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change."

The injured were rushed to hospital, the police said.

McMahill said UNLV campus and other branches of the varsity were being closed for the day "out of an abundance of caution."

Taking to X, LVMPD said: "This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units."

Around noon local time, the university posted an emergency notice online, saying, "University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

LVMPD did not disclose the conditions of the injured in the shooting. Investigation of the shooter's motives is underway.

A hotline has been set up for those impacted by the shooting on campus.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman posted on X: "Tragic and heartbreaking news coming out of @unlv. Praying for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation,"

In Washington, D.C., the White House said it is monitoring the shooting reported at UNLV.

UNLV has a student enrollment of about 25,400 undergraduates and 4,300 graduates.