Grenade attacks in Balochistan, Karachi; target political entities

QUETTA (Pakistan): As many as six people, including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers, were injured on Friday in various hand grenade attacks in different towns of Balochistan, Dawn reported. Several incidents of violence marred the pre-election atmosphere in Balochistan and Karachi as multiple hand grenade attacks and explosions targeted political entities and election-related offices.

In Balochistan, six individuals, including PPP workers, sustained injuries in various hand grenade attacks across different towns. In Kalat town's Mughalsarai area, three PPP workers were wounded when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle targeted the party's election office, detonating a grenade in close proximity to the building, reported Dawn.

The injured were promptly transported to the district hospital for medical treatment. They were identified as Nasibullah, Zahoor Ahmed, and Muhammad Ramzan. Additionally, two blasts occurred in the eastern bypass area of Quetta, with the first blast near the election office of a candidate from Olasi Jirga, a local organisation.

Four individuals were injured in this attack and were subsequently transferred to the Civil Hospital for treatment. According to Dawn, there were no casualties reported in the second blast, which occurred nearby shortly after the initial attack.

In Kharan, two bombs were discovered and defused near the offices of a returning officer and a candidate from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Mir Ejaz Sanjrani. Another attack targeted the convoy of an independent candidate in the Mand area of Kech district.

In Panjgur, the residence of Rehmat Saleh, the provincial president of the National Party, was attacked with a hand grenade, causing partial damage to the property. Similarly, in Jewani town, Gwadar, a grenade was hurled at a high school, resulting in an explosion on the rooftop but, fortunately, causing no casualties. Meanwhile, in Kech district, a grenade was thrown at the house of PPP candidate Mir Abdul Rauf Rind, who fortunately remained unharmed.

However, the attack heightened tensions in the area as per Dawn. Another independent candidate, Mir Fida Hakeem Rind, faced an armed assault on his convoy in the Mand area of Kech district, damaging at least three vehicles. In Karachi, an explosion near the Provincial Election Commission (PEC) office in the Saddar area caused panic among residents. Unidentified individuals placed a plastic bag containing explosives in the commission's parking area, which was later removed by a cleaner.

Although the fuse of the bomb exploded upon impact, the explosive material remained inert as the time device was not activated. The bomb disposal experts estimated the explosive to be around 400g of low-intensity material attached to a time device, targeting the commission's building situated in a high-security zone of the metropolis.

These incidents underscore the volatile nature of the electoral process in certain regions and raise concerns about the safety and security of candidates, political workers, and citizens alike as the election date approaches.

Authorities are urged to take the necessary measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections and the safety of all stakeholders involved.