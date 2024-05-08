Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|8 May 2024 8:51 AM GMT
Google Pay Arrives in India, Revolutionizing Digital Payments
Google Pay( Image: Reuters)

CALIFORNIA: Google has introduced a private digital wallet for Android users in India, allowing users to securely store cards, tickets, passes, keys and IDs, an official said on Wednesday.Google Wallet can be downloaded from Play Store and would allow users to store their loyalty cards, and gift cards among other things.It is different from Google Pay app which helps manage money and finances.Google Pay is not going anywhere.

''Google Pay is not going anywhere. It will remain our primary payments app. Google Wallet is specifically tailored for non-payment use cases,'' said Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.

PTI

