Global cholera situation continues to deteriorate: WHO

GENEVA (SWITZERLAND): The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the global cholera situation continues to deteriorate, driven by conflict and poverty, posing a significant public health challenge across multiple WHO regions.

In a report, WHO noted that between 1st January and 17th August 2025, a total of 409,222 cholera/Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) cases and 4,738 deaths were reported globally, from 31 countries, with six of the 31 countries reporting case fatality rates above 1 per cent, indicating serious gaps in case management and delayed access to care.

According to the data, the Eastern Mediterranean Region recorded the highest number of cases, while the African Region recorded the largest number of deaths.

This complicates containment efforts and strains fragile health systems. Conflict, mass displacement, disasters from natural hazards, and climate change have intensified outbreaks, particularly in rural and flood-affected areas, where poor infrastructure and limited healthcare access delay treatment.

These cross-border factors have made cholera outbreaks increasingly complex and harder to control. The report emphasised that safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene are the only long-term and sustainable solutions to ending this cholera emergency and preventing future ones.