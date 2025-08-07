Ghanaian ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash

MADRID: The Ghanaian government has confirmed that eight people, including two senior ministers, were killed in a military helicopter crash.

Minister of Defence Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Murtala Muhammed were killed in the crash on Wednesday (local time), Julius Debrah, chief of staff at the Presidency, announced at a press briefing.

"I have the unpleasant duty to announce a national tragedy involving the crash of a military helicopter this morning around the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region," Debrah said.

Other victims include Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed Limuna, National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress, Samuel Sarpong, and Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate, reports Xinhua news agency.

Three crew members onboard, namely Peter Bafemi Anala, Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Ernest Addo Mensah, were also confirmed deceased.

"The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and servicemen who died in service to the country," Debrah added.

As the country mourns, the government has ordered all national flags to be flown at half-mast until further notice.

The United Nations (UN) agencies in Ghana extended their condolences to the government and people of Ghana following the tragic helicopter crash.

Speaking on behalf of the UN system, Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as not only a national wound but also a loss felt by the international community.

"The UN family in Ghana mourns with the nation in this moment of deep grief. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the government and people of Ghana, as we together face this painful loss," he said.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.