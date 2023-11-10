Gaza officials say hospitals come under new Israeli attacks

GAZA: Gaza officials said Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday, further stressing the Palestinian enclave's precarious health system as it struggles to cope with thousands of people wounded or displaced in Israel's war against Hamas militants.

"The Israeli occupation launched simultaneous strikes on a number of hospitals during the past hours", Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra told Al Jazeera television.

The medical facilities included Gaza's biggest hospital, Al Shifa, where Israel said Hamas has hidden command centres and tunnels, allegations Hamas denies. Qidra said Israel targeted the Gaza City medical complex's courtyard and there were casualties, but he did not provide details.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on Qidra's statement, which Reuters could not independently verify.

Gaza's hospitals have struggled to care for victims of Israel's month-old military campaign, aimed at obliterating Palestinian militant group Hamas, as medical supplies, clean water and fuel to power generators run out.

Gaza's health ministry has said 18 of Gaza's 35 hospitals and 40 other health centers were out of service either due to damage from bombardment or lack of fuel.

Palestinian media published video footage on Friday of Al Shifa, which Reuters was not immediately able to authenticate, that it said showed the aftermath of an Israeli attack on a parking lot where displaced Palestinians were sheltered and journalists were observing.

A pool of blood could be seen next to the body of a man being placed on a stretcher.

"With ongoing strikes and fighting nearby (Al Shifa), we are gravely concerned about the well-being of thousands of civilians there, many children among them, seeking medical care and shelter," Human Rights Watch said on social media site X.

Qidra said Al-Rantisi Pediatric Hospital and Al-Nasr Children's Hospital "have been witnessing a series of direct attacks and bombardments" on Friday. He said strikes on the hospital grounds at Al-Rantisi set vehicles on fire but they had been partly extinguished.