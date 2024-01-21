Gaza death toll exceeds 25,000 amid unabated fighting

GAZA: Amid the unabated fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the death toll in the besieged enclave exceeded 25,000, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

At least 178 Palestinians were killed and 293 others wounded in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, a total of 25,105 people have died while 62,681 sustained wounds, the ministry said.