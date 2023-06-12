G20 delegates say diplomacy, dialogue vital for resolution of war in Ukraine

VARANASI: The G20 ministers who met in Varanasi on Monday under India's G20 presidency's theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future" reiterated that the use or threat of nuclear weapons in Ukraine conflict is "inadmissible" and that diplomacy and dialogue were vital for peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The war in Ukraine has adversely impacted the global economy. There was a discussion on this issue during the Development Ministers' Meeting.

The G20 delegates reiterated their national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which, in Resolution No. ES- 11/1 dated 2 March 2022, as adopted by majority vote (141 votes for, 5 against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent) deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine, Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release.

Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.

Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, the G20 leaders acknowledged that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.

The G20 ministers agreed that it is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts.

Notably, the G20 ministers met at a time of unparalleled multidimensional crises and challenges, that are impacting people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership and have reversed years of progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).