FS Misri meets UAE minister to review 'growing' bilateral partnership

ABU DHABI: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the UAE minister of state for international cooperation to review the "expanding" bilateral partnership and discuss future areas of collaboration.

In an X post, the Indian embassy in UAE said that Misri held a meeting with the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy on Monday.

The two met for the "Mid-Year Review of the growing and expanding India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"They took stock of the bilateral ties and discussed future partnerships," the post said.

Earlier in the day, Misri held separate meetings with the UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Defence Affairs Chairman Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.