France's new PM forms government

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has nominated a list of ministers in the new government based on the proposition of the newly-appointed Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

According to a press statement on Thursday of the presidential palace, the Elysee, the new government now consists of 11 ministers and three ministers delegate attached to the Prime Minister, down from 16 ministers and three ministers delegate in the previous government.

Among the new ministers in Attal's government is 38-year-old Stephane Sejourne, nominated as Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The Labor Ministry and the Health Ministry are now combined into Ministry of Labor, Health and Solidarities, which is led by Catherine Vautrin, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new Minister of Culture is Rachida Dati, an experienced political veteran who served as Justice Minister under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy.

The two most senior members from the previous government, Bruno Le Maire and Gerald Darmanin keep their positions as Minister of Economy, Finances and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and Minister of the Interior and Overseas France, respectively.

Eric Dupond-Moretti continues to serve as Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, Sebastien Lecornu remains as Minister of the Armed Forces, Marc Fesneau stays on as Minister for Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, and Christophe Bechu still leads the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion.

Two ministers from the previous government are also chosen to continue their functions. Sylvie Retailleau remains as Minister of Higher Education and Research, while Amelie Oudea-Castera is now heading a new Ministry combining education, youth and sports, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

All the three new ministers delegate are women, with Prisca Thevenot in charge of democratic renewal and serving as the government spokesperson, Marie Lebec in charge of parliament relations, and Aurore Berge in charge of equality between women and men and the fight against discriminations.