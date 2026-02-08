France's former culture minister resigns over Epstein-linked tax fraud probe

Lang was summoned to appear at the French Foreign Ministry, which oversees the Arab World Institute, on Sunday, but he submitted his resignation.

He is the highest-profile figure in France impacted by the release of Epstein files on Jan. 30 by the US Department of Justice, known for his role as a culture minister under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed his resignation on Saturday evening.