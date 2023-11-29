France keen to support Lebanon's security: Macron

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has ssured that his country is keen to support and enhance Lebanon's stability, security and independence.

"We have constantly supported these goals," Macron was quoted as saying in a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday.

The President added that he informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on several occasions that France is concerned about the danger of escalation and the spread of the Gaza conflict into Lebanon, referring to the Hamas militant group.

Macron warned that the spread of the conflict into Lebanon "will have serious consequences" for the country and its people, adding that "no party should use the Lebanese territory in a way that contradicts the country's sovereign interests".

The President also underscored the urgent need to elect a new president for Lebanon to help the country emerge from its current crisis and avoid security deterioration associated with the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The Lebanese southern border has witnessed cautious calm over the past two days after seven weeks of confrontations between the Hezbollah and Israeli forces after the Iran-backed militant group fired dozens of rockets toward the Jewish nation on October 8 in support of the Hamas surprise attack the previous day.