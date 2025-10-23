Four Indians in fray at Wistron Ladies Open

TAIPEI: India's Pranavi Urs will tee of with Yu-Shan Tai and Kristyna Napoleaova in the opening round of the Wistron Ladies Open trophy after securing a four-stroke victory at Sunrise Golf and Country Club as the Ladies European Tour season meanders towards finish line.

There are three other Indians in the field in Avani Prashanth, who plays with Chia-Wen Tai and Chih Min Chen, while Tvesa Malik plays with Amy Taylor and Ya-Pin Yang.

Hitaashee Bakshi will get to play with former World No. 1 and the first winner of the Hero Women's Indian Open Yani Tseng and Yu Sang Hou.

Order of Merit leader Shannon Tan is hoping to continue her winning momentum this week, following her win at the Women's Indian Open.

Last year's winner Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini returns to the 2025 edition this week and is planning to give it all in her title defence.

Lately, the 25-year-old has been dealing with a wrist injury and hasn't been able to practice as much as she'd like.

Tamburlini is back in Taiwan for the third time – her most recent visit coming in February earlier this year for the Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship. She is enjoying her time being back here.

Already qualified for LPGA Q School through the Rolex World Rankings, Tamburlini remains focused on finishing the LET season strongly.

Tamburlini gets her title defence underway alongside Singapore's Shannon Tan and Thailand's Patcharajutar Kongkraphan.

England's Lottie Woad is back in action this week, and is among the 108-player field at the Wistron Ladies Open in Taoyuan. Woad arrives following an impressive T24 finish at last week's BMW Ladies Championship in Korea, further adding to a remarkable year.

The two-time LET winner arrives this week at Sunrise Golf and Country Club feeling good.

Canada's Anna Huang is having a dream Ladies European Tour (LET) rookie season at just 16-years-old. Huang had a stellar September as she claimed both victories at the La Sella Open and the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, making her a two-time LET champion.