Former Tunisian PM arrested

ByIANSIANS|6 Sep 2023 2:33 AM GMT
Hamadi Jebali (Photo/IANS)

TUNIS: Tunisia's former Prime Minister and the former Secretary General of the Islamist party Ennahdha, Hamadi Jebali, was arrested at his home in the eastern coastal province of Sousse, media reported.

Jebali's lawyer said in a statement that a group of policemen searched Jebali's home on Tuesday morning before arresting him and seizing his cellphone and personal computer, the official news agency Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) added.

The report indicated neither the official reasons for his arrest nor the charges he was on, Xinhua news agency reported.

IANS

