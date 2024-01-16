Former Taiwan President Tsai thanks Dalai Lama for wishing party after victory in presidential polls

TAIPEI: Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed gratitude to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama after he congratulated her colleague Lai Ching-te for winning third straight term for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwanese presidential elections.

She thanked the Dalai Lama for the inspiring message, recognising the importance of taiwan’s existence and exercise of democracy.

“Grateful for the congratulations & the inspiring message from the @DalaiLama recognizing the importance of our exercise of democracy in #Taiwan to freedom & dignity worldwide,” Tsai posted on X in response to Dalai Lama’s wish.

After the Taiwanese voters defied Chinese threats to bring DPP to power yet again despite Tsai completing her two straight terms as 2016, Dalai Lama wrote to President-elect Lai Ching-te to offer his warm congratulations.

“Indeed,” he wrote, “observing the exercise of democracy, as has just taken place in Taiwan, is a source of encouragement for all of us who aspire to live in freedom and dignity”.

He recalled his visit to Taiwan, commending the hospitality he received and the democracy in the country. He also expressed admiration for the strong devotion of the Taiwanese Buddhists to Buddhism.

“I have fond memories of the hospitality the people of Taiwan showed me during my visits there, when I was also able to see how firmly rooted democracy has become. The Taiwanese people have not only developed a flourishing, robust democracy, but have also achieved a great deal in terms of economics and education, while at the same time preserving their rich traditional culture,” the statement read.

He added, “I admire the strong devotion Taiwanese Buddhists have to the Buddha dharma. As a Buddhist monk, I try my best to fulfill their requests for teachings and spiritual guidance from time to time”.

Dalai Lama also stressed “good relations” between Taiwan and China, urging that engaging in ‘dialogue’ is the best way to resolve the issues.

“Good relations between Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China are of utmost importance. It is my longstanding conviction that engaging in dialogue is the best way to resolve difficult issues, whether on a local, national or international level,” he said in the message.

He also wished Lai every success in “meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Taiwan”.

In the recently held Taiwanese presidential polls, Lai, who previously served as Tainan mayor, received over 5 million votes and more than 40 per cent of the vote share, according to the Central Election Commission report, Taiwan News reported.

Previously undecided voters split three ways among the candidates, giving Lai a seven-point lead over Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih, who received 33 per cent of the total votes. In third place, the Taiwan People’s Party candidate Ko Wen-je took 26 per cent of the national vote, performing marginally better than expected, according to Taiwan News.

Listing out his priorities after being elected Taiwan’s new supreme leader, President-elect Lai Ching-te on Saturday said he will work to protect his country from continuing threats and intimidation from China, adding that ‘China can recognise’ the situation now, CNN reported.

“I will act by our democratic and free constitutional order in a manner that is balanced and maintains the cross-strait status quo. At the same time, we are also determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China,” the newly elected President said.

“This is a night that belongs to Taiwan. We managed to keep Taiwan on the map of the world,” he said, adding, “The election has shown the world the commitment of the Taiwanese people to democracy, which I hope China can understand.”