Former Lebanese PM Salim al-Hoss dies at 94

BEIRUT: Former Lebanese Prime Minister Salim al-Hoss died at the age of 94 after a long struggle with illness, according to a statement issued by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Mikati declared three days of official mourning due to Salim al-Hoss's demise in Lebanon on Sunday, calling him "Lebanon's conscience" and lamenting his loss "at the most difficult and delicate stage in which Lebanon needs his conscience, national and Arab sense, wisdom, and good management of public affairs," reports Xinhua news agency.

Al-Hoss was "a sea of giving in his professional life" and "a prominent economist and an example of experience, ethics and knowledge," who "put the interest of the citizens above all considerations," Mikati said, adding that the late Prime Minister was "impartial, objective and constitutional par excellence."

He was also a member of parliament for two consecutive terms. He has 17 publications on politics and economics.

Al-Hoss served as Prime minister of Lebanon four times. The first was from 1976 until 1980 during the first years of the Lebanese Civil War. His second, and most controversial term, was from 1987 until 1989 when in 1988 he unconstitutionally nominated himself as prime minister but was recognised by many nations and statesmen of the international community.