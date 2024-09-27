Begin typing your search...

    Former Defence Minister Ishiba chosen to lead Japan's ruling party. He'll become PM next week

    The party leadership win is a ticket to the top job because the Liberal Democratic Party's ruling coalition currently controls the parliament.

    Shigeru Ishiba

    TOKYO: Japan's ruling party on Friday picked former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader. He will become prime minister next week.

    A record nine candidates, including two women, ran in a vote decided by the party's lawmakers and grassroots members.

