Former Defence Minister Ishiba chosen to lead Japan's ruling party. He'll become PM next week
The party leadership win is a ticket to the top job because the Liberal Democratic Party's ruling coalition currently controls the parliament.
TOKYO: Japan's ruling party on Friday picked former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba as leader. He will become prime minister next week.
A record nine candidates, including two women, ran in a vote decided by the party's lawmakers and grassroots members.
